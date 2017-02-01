Who's opening for Bon Jovi in Birmingham? Alabama country trio sings its way to BJCC stage
Sweet Tea Trio will open for Bon Jovi on Feb. 16 in Birmingham at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC. The young country troupe won a contest to secure the spot, besting other hopefuls with a video submission.
