What America looked like before the E...

What America looked like before the EPA stepped in

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

While the Environmental Protection Agency was still in its infancy, Nixon ordered 70 photographers to capture photographs of the environmental crisis in America, and how it impact urban and rural life. While the Environmental Protection Agency was still in its infancy, Nixon ordered 70 photographers to capture photographs of the environmental crisis in America, and how it Original caption: Day becomes night when industrial smog is heavy in North Birmingham, Alabama, as on this day in July of 1972.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr democrat 20,857
Phlebotomy 4 hr Medxx 1
News Woman on tracks to 'clear her mind' hit by train (Jun '09) Feb 24 Phartticus 13
Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09) Feb 23 OK help plz 46
Pot holes are a blessing from God. Feb 21 Rednecksgohome 1
church of satan Feb 19 Obama 4
Irondale Music Selection (Jul '12) Feb 18 Musikologist 16
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,288 • Total comments across all topics: 279,216,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC