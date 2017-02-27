What America looked like before the EPA stepped in
While the Environmental Protection Agency was still in its infancy, Nixon ordered 70 photographers to capture photographs of the environmental crisis in America, and how it impact urban and rural life. While the Environmental Protection Agency was still in its infancy, Nixon ordered 70 photographers to capture photographs of the environmental crisis in America, and how it Original caption: Day becomes night when industrial smog is heavy in North Birmingham, Alabama, as on this day in July of 1972.
