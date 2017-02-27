We Took An Antiques Class At Samford and Here's What We Learned
You've heard about college classes for fine art, for chemistry, for calculus, and even for barbecue - but have you ever heard about a class based solely on the rich history of antiques? At Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama, one professor has spent over 30 years in the same classroom on the same day at the same time teaching about the importance of keeping the stories of antiques alive. Former Dean of Students Margaret Sizemore started the class at Samford with around 30 students in 1972, and Professor Dan Brooks has kept the spirit alive.
