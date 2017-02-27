We Took An Antiques Class At Samford ...

We Took An Antiques Class At Samford and Here's What We Learned

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Southern Accents

You've heard about college classes for fine art, for chemistry, for calculus, and even for barbecue - but have you ever heard about a class based solely on the rich history of antiques? At Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama, one professor has spent over 30 years in the same classroom on the same day at the same time teaching about the importance of keeping the stories of antiques alive. Former Dean of Students Margaret Sizemore started the class at Samford with around 30 students in 1972, and Professor Dan Brooks has kept the spirit alive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Accents.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Jessica 20,858
Phlebotomy 9 hr Medxx 1
News Woman on tracks to 'clear her mind' hit by train (Jun '09) Feb 24 Phartticus 13
Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09) Feb 23 OK help plz 46
Pot holes are a blessing from God. Feb 21 Rednecksgohome 1
church of satan Feb 19 Obama 4
Irondale Music Selection (Jul '12) Feb 18 Musikologist 16
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,476 • Total comments across all topics: 279,220,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC