Watch St. Paul & the Broken Bones perform with Elton John at Oscars party
St. Paul & the Broken Bones, a Birmingham soul-rock band, performed at an Academy Awards viewing party for the Elton John AIDS Foundation on Feb. 26, 2017. John joined the band on stage at one point, dueting with lead singer Paul Janeway on "I'll Be Your Woman."
Read more at Alabama Live.
