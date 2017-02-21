Vestavia Hills man charged with lying to FBI about payments over county jail inmate care
A Vestavia Hills man is charged federally after authorities say he lied to the FBI when questioned about payments from a contractor regarding inmate health care at the Jefferson County Jail. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Birmingham on Wednesday announced the one-count indictment against 68-year-old Michael P. Goddard.
