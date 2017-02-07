Urban Cookhouse opens downtown Birmingham restaurant
Urban Cookhouse, a fast-casual restaurant chain with a menu that emphasizes fresh and local ingredients, has opened its newest location at 1801 Fifth Ave. North in Birmingham, Ala. Urban Cookhouse, the health-conscious, farmer-friendly restaurant concept that began in Homewood in 2010, has opened its first downtown Birmingham location.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|Dan
|20,813
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Feb 1
|ThomasA
|3
|weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,...
|Jan 30
|fiddleworm
|2
|Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2...
|Jan 28
|Health insurance ...
|3
|Barack Michelle Obama Enjoy Post-Presidency Vac...
|Jan 24
|Thank God Obama i...
|1
|Clemson
|Jan 9
|TinyTT
|1
|SUPPORT U.S. ARTIST EMCEE D UNKNOEN MUSIC Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC