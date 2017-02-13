Two more charged federally in Magnolia Elementary School bomb hoax
Four people involved in a conspiracy to rob a bank by placing a hoax bomb at Magnolia Elementary School in Trussville to divert police were in federal court last week after their January indictment was unsealed, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Robert O. Posey and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Steven L. Gerido. Zachary Edwards and Raphel Dilligard of Birmingham were charged with the incident involving a suspicious explosive package found at Magnolia Elementary in Trussville.
