Triple shooting at apartment registered to sex offender

An apartment registered to a sex offender living too close to Hemphill Elementary school was the location of a triple shooting Wednesday morning. An On Your Side investigation revealed a flaw in the Jefferson County sex offender registry allowed three offenders to register too close to the school.

