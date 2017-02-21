Tom Perez speaks in Birmingham, Ala., in this Aug. 21, 2012, file photo.

Former Labor Secretary Tom Perez on Thursday slapped down President Trump's claim that there has been rampant voter fraud in elections, calling it "bunk." In CNN debate featuring the candidates running to lead the Democratic National Committee, Mr. Perez said he fought against stricter voter ID laws as head of the Justice Department's civil rights division and highlighted how his office led the legal fight against stricter laws in Texas.

