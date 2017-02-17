Threats against some of us are threats against all of Birmingham
Your threats are frightening, no doubt. Today, children attending daycare at the Levite Jewish Community Center--along with staff and anyone working out at the center's gym and pool--were evacuated for the second time this year after someone called with yet another bomb threat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|mexico
|20,850
|church of satan
|Sun
|Obama
|4
|Irondale Music Selection (Jul '12)
|Feb 18
|Musikologist
|16
|3rd teen charged in fatal shooting of Wenonah H...
|Feb 11
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Feb 1
|ThomasA
|3
|weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,...
|Jan 30
|fiddleworm
|2
|Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2...
|Jan 28
|Health insurance ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC