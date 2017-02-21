The two Birmingham civil rights attorneys who were detained in Blount County on Thursday morning said they were arrested for protecting themselves from an "unlawful" search. Victor Revill, owner of Revill Law Firm, and Megan Garcia, an associate, were arrested outside the Blount County courthouse and charged with obstructing a governmental operation and refusal to permit inspection of property subject to a search warrant.

