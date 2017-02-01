Teen charged in Tarrant killing captured in Birmingham: 'He's been running from us,' chief...
A teen suspected in the shooting death of a man earlier this week in a dispute over a stolen car was captured Wednesday afternoon in Birmingham. Joshawn Darnell McCall, 19, was taken into custody in Birmingham's Kingston community, said Tarrant police Chief Dennis Reno.
