Take a look inside Birmingham's Pizitz Food Hall

Located on the ground floor of downtown's newly restored Pizitz building, the 20,000-square-foot "foodie's heaven," as the New York Times called it, will feature dishes from around the globe, including banh mi from Vietnam, plantains from Puerto Rico, and steamed dumplings from Nepal, as well as such American fare as waffles, biscuits and burgers. Doors opened at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with a slow rollout of a few of the food hall's eventual 14 food stalls over the next few days and in the coming weeks.

