Take a look inside Birmingham's Pizitz Food Hall
Located on the ground floor of downtown's newly restored Pizitz building, the 20,000-square-foot "foodie's heaven," as the New York Times called it, will feature dishes from around the globe, including banh mi from Vietnam, plantains from Puerto Rico, and steamed dumplings from Nepal, as well as such American fare as waffles, biscuits and burgers. Doors opened at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with a slow rollout of a few of the food hall's eventual 14 food stalls over the next few days and in the coming weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|23 hr
|mexico
|20,829
|3rd teen charged in fatal shooting of Wenonah H...
|Feb 11
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Feb 1
|ThomasA
|3
|weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,...
|Jan 30
|fiddleworm
|2
|Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2...
|Jan 28
|Health insurance ...
|3
|Barack Michelle Obama Enjoy Post-Presidency Vac...
|Jan 24
|Thank God Obama i...
|1
|Clemson
|Jan '17
|TinyTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC