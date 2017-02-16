Suspects in Magnolia Elementary bombing case plead not guilty in federal court

Zachary Edwards and Raphel Dilligard of Birmingham were charged with the incident involving a suspicious explosive package found at Magnolia Elementary in Trussville. Photo via the Trussville Police Department A four-count indictment filed Jan. 25 in U.S. District Court charges Zachary Edwards, 35, Ralphel Maurie Edwards, 34, with conspiring in November to take money from a BBVA Compass Bank in Trussville by "force, violence, and intimidation."

