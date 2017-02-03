Story behind Birmingham's Anne Frank Tree should be shared through national monument,...

The man who spearheaded the planting of a horse chestnut tree, like the one mentioned in "The Diary of Anne Frank," in Kelly Ingram Park doesn't want the tree to be forgotten once tours of the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument begin. The tree planted on April 11, 2010 was dedicated to the "victims of intolerance and discrimination," states an inscription on a plaque near the tree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.