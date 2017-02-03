Story behind Birmingham's Anne Frank ...

Story behind Birmingham's Anne Frank Tree should be shared through national monument,...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

The man who spearheaded the planting of a horse chestnut tree, like the one mentioned in "The Diary of Anne Frank," in Kelly Ingram Park doesn't want the tree to be forgotten once tours of the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument begin. The tree planted on April 11, 2010 was dedicated to the "victims of intolerance and discrimination," states an inscription on a plaque near the tree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr see the light 20,809
News Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se... Feb 1 ThomasA 3
weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,... Jan 30 fiddleworm 2
News Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2... Jan 28 Health insurance ... 3
Barack Michelle Obama Enjoy Post-Presidency Vac... Jan 24 Thank God Obama i... 1
Clemson Jan 9 TinyTT 1
SUPPORT U.S. ARTIST EMCEE D UNKNOEN MUSIC Now Jan 7 Patrick Gilbride 1
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,683 • Total comments across all topics: 278,584,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC