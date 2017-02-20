Storms, tornadoes damage dozens of homes in San Antonio area
The incident took place near the 1100 block of 15th Avenue North in Birmingham, where the victim was shot in the leg. Trump announced the pick Monday at his Palm Beach club, Mar-a-Lago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIAT-TV Birmingham.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|mexico
|20,850
|church of satan
|Sun
|Obama
|4
|Irondale Music Selection (Jul '12)
|Feb 18
|Musikologist
|16
|3rd teen charged in fatal shooting of Wenonah H...
|Feb 11
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Feb 1
|ThomasA
|3
|weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,...
|Jan 30
|fiddleworm
|2
|Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2...
|Jan 28
|Health insurance ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC