Stink in city hall, Bentley/Mason scandal, teen gunned down: AL.com must-read stories
Keeping his word, state Sen. Cam Ward, R-Alabaster, met with women who participated in the Women's March on Washington in Birmingham last month. A feud erupted between the women and Ward after some of Ward's comments and pictures posted on Twitter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 hr
|TAAM
|20,811
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Feb 1
|ThomasA
|3
|weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,...
|Jan 30
|fiddleworm
|2
|Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2...
|Jan 28
|Health insurance ...
|3
|Barack Michelle Obama Enjoy Post-Presidency Vac...
|Jan 24
|Thank God Obama i...
|1
|Clemson
|Jan 9
|TinyTT
|1
|SUPPORT U.S. ARTIST EMCEE D UNKNOEN MUSIC Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC