Spoon Announce New 'Hot Thoughts' Tour Dates
A month after Spoon release their ninth full-length, Hot Thoughts , they will kick off a short run of U.S. dates, which will start with an April 27th show in Mobile, Alabama and conclude in mid-May in Columbus, Ohio. They're also set to return in August for a couple of concerts in Colorado.
