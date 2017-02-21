Spoon Announce New 'Hot Thoughts' Tou...

Spoon Announce New 'Hot Thoughts' Tour Dates

18 hrs ago Read more: RollingStone

A month after Spoon release their ninth full-length, Hot Thoughts , they will kick off a short run of U.S. dates, which will start with an April 27th show in Mobile, Alabama and conclude in mid-May in Columbus, Ohio. They're also set to return in August for a couple of concerts in Colorado.

