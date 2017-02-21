See Old 97's, Nikki Lane's Stormy 'Go...

See Old 97's, Nikki Lane's Stormy 'Good With God' on 'Seth Meyers'

The Old 97's stopped by Late Night with Seth Myers last night and brought a special guest with them: Nashville's "first lady of outlaw country," Nikki Lane, who sings on "Good with God." In the studio - and the driver's seat - with the outlaw-country princess as she puts the finishing touches on her new album The band kicks off the dark barnburner with some frenetic twang from guitarist Ken Bethea before giving way to a haunting verse from frontman Rhett Miller.

