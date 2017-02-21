See Old 97's, Nikki Lane's Stormy 'Good With God' on 'Seth Meyers'
The Old 97's stopped by Late Night with Seth Myers last night and brought a special guest with them: Nashville's "first lady of outlaw country," Nikki Lane, who sings on "Good with God." In the studio - and the driver's seat - with the outlaw-country princess as she puts the finishing touches on her new album The band kicks off the dark barnburner with some frenetic twang from guitarist Ken Bethea before giving way to a haunting verse from frontman Rhett Miller.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pot holes are a blessing from God.
|18 hr
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|mexico
|20,851
|church of satan
|Feb 19
|Obama
|4
|Irondale Music Selection (Jul '12)
|Feb 18
|Musikologist
|16
|3rd teen charged in fatal shooting of Wenonah H...
|Feb 11
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Feb 1
|ThomasA
|3
|weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,...
|Jan 30
|fiddleworm
|2
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC