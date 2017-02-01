Roots & Revelry, the new restaurant f...

Roots & Revelry, the new restaurant from Birmingham chef Brandon Cain, opens tonight

Roots & Revelry, a new fine-dining restaurant from Birmingham chef Brandon Cain, opens tonight in the recently renovated Thomas Jefferson Tower downtown. The restaurant, which is located at 1623 Second Ave. North, will be open for dinner from 4 to 11 p.m. tonight and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Sunday brunch.

