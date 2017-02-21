Revamp your wedding reception at one ...

Revamp your wedding reception at one of these 6 venues

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

One of Birmingham's newest venues is also one of its oldest. The Florentine vintage ballroom, reopened in 2014, has been restored to its 1926 dance hall grandeur at the corner of Richard Arrington Boulevard and 21st Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09) 3 hr OK help plz 46
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 21 hr democrat 20,852
Pot holes are a blessing from God. Tue Rednecksgohome 1
church of satan Feb 19 Obama 4
Irondale Music Selection (Jul '12) Feb 18 Musikologist 16
News 3rd teen charged in fatal shooting of Wenonah H... Feb 11 Go Blue Forever 1
News Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se... Feb 1 ThomasA 3
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,158 • Total comments across all topics: 279,090,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC