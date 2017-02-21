Retiring Birmingham police officer honored for sending 535 armed criminals to prison
Birmingham Police Officer Ed Hull spent 17 years on the ATF Task Force where he investigated gun crimes for federal prosecution. Officer Ed Hull, who is retiring from the Birmingham Police Department, was honored by Birmingham Mayor William Bell, Police Chief A.C. Roper and Dave Hyche, ATF's assistant special agent in charge in Alabama, among others.
