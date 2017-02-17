Report: More than 1,000 of Alabama's bridges are deficient
In addition, more than 2,000 bridges are classified as functionally obsolete, meaning they do not meet current design standards. The report, by the American Road and Transportation Builder's Association , says as many as 56,000 bridges across America are "structurally deficient," stretching from major cities to the heartland.
