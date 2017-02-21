Record highs possible today across Alabama
An area of high pressure was forecast to strengthen across the area today and bring more warm air over the state from the south. That combined with a good amount of sunshine was expected to send temperatures into the high 70s and low 80s across the state, according to the National Weather Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman on tracks to 'clear her mind' hit by train (Jun '09)
|6 hr
|Phartticus
|13
|Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09)
|Thu
|OK help plz
|46
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Feb 22
|democrat
|20,852
|Pot holes are a blessing from God.
|Feb 21
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|church of satan
|Feb 19
|Obama
|4
|Irondale Music Selection (Jul '12)
|Feb 18
|Musikologist
|16
|3rd teen charged in fatal shooting of Wenonah H...
|Feb 11
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC