Prime time for tornadoes in Alabama starts soon
Tornadoes are possible throughout the year in Alabama, but March, April and May are some of the busiest months. For that reason Gov. Robert Bentley has declared Feb. 19-24 Severe Weather Awareness Week in Alabama, and the state's four National Weather Service offices are in the midst of a campaign to raise awareness of what's just around the corner.
