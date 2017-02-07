Police unable to save life of 17-year...

Police unable to save life of 17-year-old shot in downtown Birmingham

12 hrs ago Read more: The Trussville Tribune

A 17-year-old boy was shot to death today in downtown Birmingham, possibly during a robbery, according to Carol Robinson . The police attempted life-saving techniques on him, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

