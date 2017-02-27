Pizitz Food Hall could lead to new business license aimed at increasing entrepenuership
A feature of the Pizitz Food Hall could lead to a change in Birmingham's city codes aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship in the Magic City. The Food Hall, which opened earlier this month featuring more than a dozen unique food concepts, features a "food incubator" concept led by REV Birmingham and Create Birmingham called Reveal Kitchen.
