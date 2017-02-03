Pizitz Food Hall, Birmingham's 'foodie's heaven,' nears opening
Many of the vendors -- who will serve an international mix of foods from such countries as Ethiopia, India, Israel, Mexico, Nepal, Vietnam, as well as the United States -- are in the latter stages of training their staffs and fine-tuning their recipes. Some have already hosted private tasting events.
