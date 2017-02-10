Person of Interest suspected in Birmingham arsons released
Several fires were started on Cotton Avenue on Thursday morning, as well as on Steiner Avenue, McMillon Avenue and on Pearson Avenue. The person of interest was taken in after the Birmingham Fire and Rescue's arson dog, Alma, smelled accelerant on him.
