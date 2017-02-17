Pearson Ave. apartment fire being investigated as suspicious
It was an eye soar in the community but a local organization had announced plans to give the building a makeover. Now, it's the site of a suspicious fire investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|mexico
|20,845
|church of satan
|Sun
|Obama
|4
|Irondale Music Selection (Jul '12)
|Sat
|Musikologist
|16
|3rd teen charged in fatal shooting of Wenonah H...
|Feb 11
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Feb 1
|ThomasA
|3
|weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,...
|Jan 30
|fiddleworm
|2
|Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2...
|Jan 28
|Health insurance ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC