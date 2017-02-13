Odenville man found shot to death in ...

Odenville man found shot to death in abandoned Birmingham house

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Authorities have released the name of an Odenville man who was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside an abandoned Birmingham house. A Birmingham police detective received a tip around 9 p.m. Friday of a man being shot inside a house in the 6800 block of Fifth Terrace North.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 19 hr Trump is my Presi... 20,825
News 3rd teen charged in fatal shooting of Wenonah H... Feb 11 Go Blue Forever 1
News Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se... Feb 1 ThomasA 3
weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,... Jan 30 fiddleworm 2
News Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2... Jan 28 Health insurance ... 3
Barack Michelle Obama Enjoy Post-Presidency Vac... Jan 24 Thank God Obama i... 1
Clemson Jan '17 TinyTT 1
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,435 • Total comments across all topics: 278,833,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC