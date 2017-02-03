Nick Morken Competes in Camel City El...

Nick Morken Competes in Camel City Elite Mile Race

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: WTLV

Competing against several professional runners along with some of the nation's top milers, Morken posted a personal best by three seconds while participating in the showcase final race of the Camel City Invitational. Morken and the rest of the Osprey track and field program will return to action next Friday at the Samford Invitational in Birmingham, Ala.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTLV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Fri Game on 20,807
News Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se... Feb 1 ThomasA 3
weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,... Jan 30 fiddleworm 2
News Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2... Jan 28 Health insurance ... 3
Barack Michelle Obama Enjoy Post-Presidency Vac... Jan 24 Thank God Obama i... 1
Clemson Jan 9 TinyTT 1
SUPPORT U.S. ARTIST EMCEE D UNKNOEN MUSIC Now Jan 7 Patrick Gilbride 1
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,270 • Total comments across all topics: 278,555,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC