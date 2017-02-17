New restaurant from popular Birmingham sushi chef opens at the Summit
Abhi, a new restaurant from chef Abhi Sainju, is opening Feb. 20, 2017, at the Summit retail center in Birmingham, Ala. Birmingham sushi chef Abhi Sainju is too humble to name a restaurant after himself, but everybody who is familiar with his imaginative culinary skills insisted that he do it.
