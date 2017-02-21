New report spotlights plight of Birmingham's single mothers
A new study shows that childcare puts a stress on working mothers who struggle to make a living wage for their families. As much as 90 percent of single mothers earning $30,000 or less in the Birmingham metro area may be working two jobs to meet their financial obligations.
