Mobile throws weight behind historic tax credit renewal
Ala. Sen. Rusty Glover speaks about Alabama's historical renovation tax credit as Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson looks on. In the background is the Staples Pake building, a large downtown structure that is undergoing renovation thanks partly to tax credits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Game on
|20,807
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Wed
|ThomasA
|3
|weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,...
|Jan 30
|fiddleworm
|2
|Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2...
|Jan 28
|Health insurance ...
|3
|Barack Michelle Obama Enjoy Post-Presidency Vac...
|Jan 24
|Thank God Obama i...
|1
|Clemson
|Jan 9
|TinyTT
|1
|SUPPORT U.S. ARTIST EMCEE D UNKNOEN MUSIC Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC