Mobile council passes on sanctuary city request: 'city has no authority'
Mobile City Council President Gina Gregory, as pictured here during a 2015 Mobile City Council meeting, said on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, that a request to make Mobile a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants is outside the city's purview. Attorneys representing both the Mobile City Council and the mayor's administration said that state and federal law apply.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|mexico
|20,830
|3rd teen charged in fatal shooting of Wenonah H...
|Feb 11
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Feb 1
|ThomasA
|3
|weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,...
|Jan 30
|fiddleworm
|2
|Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2...
|Jan 28
|Health insurance ...
|3
|Barack Michelle Obama Enjoy Post-Presidency Vac...
|Jan 24
|Thank God Obama i...
|1
|Clemson
|Jan '17
|TinyTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC