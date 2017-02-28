Missing Severn boy possibly spotted in Birmingham this weekend
A missing 4-year-old Severn boy may have been spotted in Birmingham, Alabama this weekend, a FBI spokesman said Tuesday. Matthew Carrington was possibly seen Saturday in the metro Birmingham area, the spokesman said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|democrat
|20,857
|Phlebotomy
|4 hr
|Medxx
|1
|Woman on tracks to 'clear her mind' hit by train (Jun '09)
|Feb 24
|Phartticus
|13
|Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09)
|Feb 23
|OK help plz
|46
|Pot holes are a blessing from God.
|Feb 21
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|church of satan
|Feb 19
|Obama
|4
|Irondale Music Selection (Jul '12)
|Feb 18
|Musikologist
|16
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC