Meijer Gardens announces 3 acts for summer concert series
The gospel-tinged, soul band from Birmingham, Alabama, quickly gained fans after the group formed in 2011. The band is led by vocalist Paul Janeway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|mexico
|20,845
|church of satan
|Sun
|Obama
|4
|Irondale Music Selection (Jul '12)
|Sat
|Musikologist
|16
|3rd teen charged in fatal shooting of Wenonah H...
|Feb 11
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Feb 1
|ThomasA
|3
|weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,...
|Jan 30
|fiddleworm
|2
|Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2...
|Jan 28
|Health insurance ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC