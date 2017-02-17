Mark Zuckerberg stops in Birmingham, meets former death row inmate Anthony Ray Hinton
In this April 3, 2015 file photo, Pat Turner, left, hugs Anthony Ray Hinton as he leaves the Jefferson County jail in Birmingham, Ala. Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg continued his trip through Alabama yesterday and met with former death row inmate Anthony Ray Hinton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|mexico
|20,850
|church of satan
|Sun
|Obama
|4
|Irondale Music Selection (Jul '12)
|Feb 18
|Musikologist
|16
|3rd teen charged in fatal shooting of Wenonah H...
|Feb 11
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Feb 1
|ThomasA
|3
|weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,...
|Jan 30
|fiddleworm
|2
|Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2...
|Jan 28
|Health insurance ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC