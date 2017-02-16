Man accused of Decatur burglary turns self in to Birmingham police
Decatur police said Raphael Maurice Foster, 32, 8800 Valley Hill Drive, Birmingham, was brought to Decatur on Wednesday and charged with third-degree burglary. He remained in Morgan County Jail today with bail set at $2,500.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 min
|WASTE
|20,832
|3rd teen charged in fatal shooting of Wenonah H...
|Feb 11
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Feb 1
|ThomasA
|3
|weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,...
|Jan 30
|fiddleworm
|2
|Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2...
|Jan 28
|Health insurance ...
|3
|Barack Michelle Obama Enjoy Post-Presidency Vac...
|Jan 24
|Thank God Obama i...
|1
|Clemson
|Jan '17
|TinyTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC