Mabrey, former FLW Tour pro, killed in car wreck

Former FLW Tour angler Kyle Mabrey, of McCalla, Ala., was killed Sunday night in a one-car accident in Bessemer, Ala. Mabrey was 42. out of Birmingham, Ala., Mabrey was towing a boat with a Chevy Tahoe SUV while traveling north on Interstate 495 when the vehicle left the highway and went down an embankment between the northbound and southbound lanes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BassFan.com.