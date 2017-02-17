Mabrey, former FLW Tour pro, killed in car wreck
Former FLW Tour angler Kyle Mabrey, of McCalla, Ala., was killed Sunday night in a one-car accident in Bessemer, Ala. Mabrey was 42. out of Birmingham, Ala., Mabrey was towing a boat with a Chevy Tahoe SUV while traveling north on Interstate 495 when the vehicle left the highway and went down an embankment between the northbound and southbound lanes.
