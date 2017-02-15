Lawsuit: Woman claims excessive force by Homewood police at Wal Mart arrest
A black woman who was taken to the floor and handcuffed inside the Wal Mart in Homewood by police after she refused to let them search her purse has filed a federal civil rights and excessive force lawsuit. Attorneys for Brenda Rivers filed the lawsuit late Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Birmingham.
