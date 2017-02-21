Knight Eady CEO to participate in Goldman Sachs small biz program
The CEO of a Birmingham-based sports marketing firm has been selected to participate in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program. David Knight of Knight Eady will join the spring cohort of the online and on-campus intensive business education program at Babson College in Boston through April, according to an announcement.
