Justin Ross Harris' ex-wife discusses death of her son in a hot car
"I try to hold on to everything, and that can be difficult because the memory is a hard thing to hold onto sometimes," Taylor told WSB-TV and Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporters in an exclusive interview in Birmingham, Alabama. "He was a very happy little boy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|mexico
|20,844
|church of satan
|3 hr
|Obama
|4
|Irondale Music Selection (Jul '12)
|20 hr
|Musikologist
|16
|3rd teen charged in fatal shooting of Wenonah H...
|Feb 11
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Feb 1
|ThomasA
|3
|weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,...
|Jan 30
|fiddleworm
|2
|Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2...
|Jan 28
|Health insurance ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC