Jefferson County satellite office in Gardendale now open
The Jefferson County Northern Satellite Office in Gardendale is located at 651 Main Street, Suite 127. A grand reopening celebration is set for noon on Feb. 1. Services to be offered soon include the issuance of concealed carry permits by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in early February, and eventually, driver's license renewals.
