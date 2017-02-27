JCCs, Jewish schools in US hit in fresh wave of bomb threats

Jewish community centers in the eastern and midwestern US were targeted with bomb threats Monday, the latest in a series of incidents that has raised fears of anti-Semitism in the country. Threats were called in to JCCs in Asheville, North Carolina; Birmingham, Alabama; York and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Tarrytown and Staten Island, New York; Indianapolis, Indiana and Wilmington, Delaware.

