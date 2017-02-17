How an undocumented Mexican immigrant in Alabama feels about Donald Trump's border wall
For Cesar Mata, building a wall between Mexico and the U.S. amounts to a physical monument to division and a psychological signal that people like him aren't wanted in America. The 38-year-old Birmingham resident grew up in Mexico City but illegally crossed into the United States in 1999 "in pursuit of happiness," as he likes to say.
