Historic Ramsay McCormack building could bring office space to Ensley

A 10-story building in downtown Ensley west of Birmingham, Alabama known as the Ramsay-McCormack building on the corner of Avenue E and 19th Street was completed in 1929. The historic Ramsay McCormack building, which is at the center of Birmingham Mayor William Bell's planned $40 million public safety complex in Ensley , is suitable for office space, according to a preliminary study.

