Help us reduce gun violence in Birmingham

By William Barnes, president and Chief Executive Officer of the Birmingham Urban League, an affiliate of the National Urban League, the nation's oldest and largest civil rights organization of its kind Since 1967, the Birmingham Urban League has advocated for the rights of African Americans, connected citizens with resources to find jobs, fought for fair housing opportunities, and worked towards economic empowerment and racial equality. The core mission of the BUL is to help all racial and ethnic groups, particularly African Americans, achieve social and economic equality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.