'Gun violence must stop,' says Jefferson County District Attorney Pro Tem
That was the message issued Thursday by Jefferson County's top law enforcement, city and community leaders. District Attorney Pro Tem Danny Carr held a news conference to decry violence in the city, and said he will vigorously prosecute those who carry out the crimes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Game on
|20,807
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Wed
|ThomasA
|3
|weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,...
|Jan 30
|fiddleworm
|2
|Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2...
|Jan 28
|Health insurance ...
|3
|Barack Michelle Obama Enjoy Post-Presidency Vac...
|Jan 24
|Thank God Obama i...
|1
|Clemson
|Jan 9
|TinyTT
|1
|SUPPORT U.S. ARTIST EMCEE D UNKNOEN MUSIC Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC